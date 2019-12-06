Bey, No. 20 Colorado visit No. 2 Kansas

No. 20 Colorado (7-0) vs. No. 2 Kansas (6-1) Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

No. 20 Colorado (7-0) vs. No. 2 Kansas (6-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Bey and No. 20 Colorado will face Devon Dotson and No. 2 Kansas. The junior Bey has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games. Dotson, a sophomore, is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Kansas’ Dotson has averaged 19.7 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists while Udoka Azubuike has put up 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Buffaloes, Bey has averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while McKinley Wright IV has put up 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Bey has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 3 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buffaloes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has 47 assists on 100 field goals (47 percent) over its past three outings while Colorado has assists on 33 of 62 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 83 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

