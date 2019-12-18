Bey, Colorado host Prairie View

Prairie View (3-7) vs. Colorado (8-2) CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Prairie View (3-7) vs. Colorado (8-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Gerard Andrus and Prairie View will take on Tyler Bey and Colorado. The senior Andrus is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games. Bey, a junior, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has benefited heavily from its seniors. Andrus, Darius Williams, Chancellor Ellis and Lenell Henry have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.AWESOME ANDRUS: In 10 appearances this season, Prairie View’s Andrus has shot 54.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 73: Prairie View is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Colorado has an assist on 33 of 60 field goals (55 percent) across its past three outings while Prairie View has assists on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. Prairie View has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.