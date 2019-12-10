Belmont squares off against Carson-Newman

Carson-Newman vs. Belmont (6-3) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins will be…

Carson-Newman vs. Belmont (6-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins will be taking on the Eagles of Division II Carson-Newman. Belmont is coming off an 80-75 win at home against Lipscomb in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Adam Kunkel has averaged 18.8 points to lead the charge for the Bruins. Nick Muszynski has complemented Kunkel and is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and two blocks per game.ADAM IS ACCURATE: Through nine games, Belmont’s Adam Kunkel has connected on 44.3 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont went 9-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bruins offense put up 84.3 points per contest across those 12 contests.

