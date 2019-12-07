Bell lifts Jacksonville past Bethune-Cookman 82-60

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season as Jacksonville romped past Bethune-Cookman 82-60 on Saturday night.

Destin Barnes had 19 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (5-6), which outrebounded the Wildcats 54-31. DeAnthony McCallum added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Aamahne Santos had 11 points.

Jacksonville opened with a 22-2 run and scored a season-high 49 points in the first half.

Jordan Preaster had 15 points for the Wildcats (5-5). Isaiah Bailey added 15 points and Malik Maitland had 12.

Jacksonville plays Middle Georgia State at home next Saturday. Bethune-Cookman takes on California Baptist on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.