BCU visits St. Louis

Bethune-Cookman (6-7) vs. Saint Louis (10-2)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Saint Louis both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won last Saturday. Saint Louis earned a 66-63 win in Kansas City over Kansas State, while Bethune-Cookman won easily 85-56 at home against Marist.

SQUAD LEADERS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Hasahn French has put up 13.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Wildcats, Cletrell Pope has averaged 13 points and 11.2 rebounds while Isaiah Bailey has put up 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Goodwin has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. Goodwin has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bethune-Cookman is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

TWO STREAKS: Bethune-Cookman has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. Saint Louis has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.5 points while giving up 59.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis attempts more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 22.8 foul shots per game this season.

___

___

