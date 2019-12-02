BC squares off against Northwestern

Northwestern (3-3) vs. Boston College (4-4) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern…

Northwestern (3-3) vs. Boston College (4-4)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and Boston College look to bounce back from losses. Northwestern fell 72-59 to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Boston College lost 64-44 on the road against Richmond on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pat Spencer has had his hand in 47 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Boston College has an assist on 32 of 55 field goals (58.2 percent) over its past three outings while Northwestern has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Boston College has averaged only 64.4 points per game over its last five games. The Eagles are giving up 73.6 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.