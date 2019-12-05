BC, ND meet in conference play

Boston College (4-5, 1-0) vs. Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 2…

Boston College (4-5, 1-0) vs. Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Boston College squares off against Notre Dame. Both teams are coming off of tough losses in their last game. Notre Dame lost 72-51 at Maryland on Wednesday, while Boston College came up short in an 82-64 game at home to Northwestern on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Notre Dame has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.2 points while giving up 58.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Irish have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Notre Dame has 48 assists on 73 field goals (65.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Boston College has assists on 34 of 61 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL FIGHTING IRISH: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on just 13.4 percent of its possessions, the third-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.9 percent of all Boston College possessions have resulted in a turnover.

