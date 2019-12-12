Bama faces Penn State

Alabama (4-4) vs. Penn State (8-2) Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama and…

Alabama (4-4) vs. Penn State (8-2)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama and Penn State both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Penn State earned a 76-69 win over Maryland on Tuesday, while Alabama won 78-68 over Stephen F. Austin last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Myreon Jones have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LEWIS JR.: Kira Lewis Jr. has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 59.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Crimson Tide have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has an assist on 38 of 84 field goals (45.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Alabama has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78 possessions per game.

