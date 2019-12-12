Awosika, CS Fullerton host San Francisco

San Francisco (8-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-8) Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

San Francisco (8-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-8)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco will take on Austen Awosika and Cal State Fullerton. The junior Bouyea is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Awosika, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.8 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Cal State Fullerton is 0-6 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Dons are 1-2 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco offense has scored 84 points per game, the 11th-highest figure in Division I. Cal State Fullerton has only averaged 60.4 points per game, which ranks 268th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.