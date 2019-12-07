Atkinson, Swain lead Yale past Lehigh 78-65

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Paul Atkinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Yale to a 78-65 win over…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Paul Atkinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Yale to a 78-65 win over Lehigh on Saturday night.

Azar Swain had 19 points for Yale (8-3), which earned its fifth straight win. Jordan Bruner added 14 points and six rebounds. Eric Monroe had nine assists for the visiting team.

Jeameril Wilson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (3-7), whose losing streak reached five games. James Karnik added 15 points. Jordan Cohen had 12 points.

Yale faces UMass on the road on Wednesday. Lehigh plays Auburn on the road next Saturday.

