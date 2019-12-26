Armstrong, Texas Southern visit ASU

Texas Southern (3-8) vs. Arizona State (8-4) Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Texas Southern (3-8) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyrik Armstrong and Texas Southern will take on Remy Martin and Arizona State. The senior Armstrong has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Martin, a junior, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Chris Baldwin and Justin Hopkins have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Armstrong has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has lost its last four road games, scoring 68.8 points, while allowing 87.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked second in Division I with an average of 77.5 possessions per game.

