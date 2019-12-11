AP source: Yanks land Cole in record $324M, 9-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Yankees have landed the biggest prize of the free agent market. A person…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Yankees have landed the biggest prize of the free agent market. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Yankees are adding Gerrit Cole to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract. The deal tops the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized on Monday to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals. And its $36 million average is a record for any player.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius is reuniting with manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Gregorius has agreed with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract. Gregorius spent the last five years with the New York Yankees, the first three playing for Girardi. Gregorius missed the early part of last season after Tommy John surgery to repair an elbow ligament torn during the 2018 playoffs. He hit .238 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs. New York was wary of a long-term commitment to a shortstop who turns 30 in February.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker. The 24-year-old Mazara has tantalizing power but produced mixed results over his first four big league seasons. The 6-foot-4 slugger batted .268 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .786 OPS this year. White Sox manager Rick Renteria praised Mazara before the deal was announced, saying he “can pop one in the seats as quickly as anybody.” Mazara projects to make about $5.5 million in arbitration and is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season. Walker was a second-round draft pick out of the University of Oklahoma in 2018.

UNDATED (AP) — There are five teams in college basketball that are still unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more last night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler all lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The four that have yet to win a game are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut.

PLAINVIEW, Texas (AP) — Wayland Baptist senior guard J.J. Culver has become the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game. He scored an even 100 points in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist last night. Culver hit 34 of 62 shots, 12 of 33 from 3-point range and was 20 for 27 on free throws for the NAIA Pioneers. The older brother of former Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College. Taylor reached triple digits twice, more recently in 2013.

