Alford leads Alabama A&M over N. Alabama 92-80

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Alford scored 26 points and Alabama A&M pulled away in the second half to beat North Alabama 92-80 on Friday night.

Brandon Miller’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Bulldogs a 58-57 lead with 13:25 left to play and sparked a 19-3 run from which the Lions never recovered.

Miller scored 16 points, Jalen Johnson added 11 and EJ Williams and Garrett Hicks scored 10 apiece for the Bulldogs (3-7), who made 9 of 18 3-pointers (50%).

C.J. Brim scored 22 points, Mervin James added 18 for North Alabama (5-7). Emanuel Littles scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Christian Agnew scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lions, had only four points. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Alabama A&M plays at Notre Dame next Sunday and North Alabama plays at No. 19 Florida State next Saturday.

