Alabama St. hopes to end skid vs Austin Peay

Alabama State (1-10) vs. Austin Peay (5-6)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Austin Peay. Alabama State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Austin Peay lost 86-77 to Duquesne in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams, Antwuan Butler and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-6 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 78.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has an assist on 23 of 74 field goals (31.1 percent) over its past three outings while Alabama State has assists on 27 of 62 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is rated second among OVC teams with an average of 77.8 points per game.

