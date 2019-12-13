Akron squares off against Concord

Concord vs. Akron (7-2) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips are…

Concord vs. Akron (7-2)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips are set to battle the Mountain Lions of Division II Concord. Akron is coming off a 72-57 home win against Southern in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Xeyrius Williams has averaged 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Zips. Tyler Cheese is also a primary contributor, with 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 27.1 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron went 6-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Zips offense scored 74.8 points per contest in those 11 contests.

