Akron meets Tulane in Washington

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Tulane will take the floor in a postseason game at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tulane earned a 68-57 win over Alcorn State on Monday, while Akron won easily 100-50 against Concord on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulane’s Teshaun Hightower, K.J. Lawson and Christion Thompson have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Green Wave points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Xeyrius Williams has connected on 27.6 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Zips have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Green Wave. Tulane has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) across its previous three games while Akron has assists on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Akron defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.2 percent, the ninth-best mark in the country. Tulane has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent from the field through 10 games (ranked 273rd).

