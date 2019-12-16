Air Force takes on Johnson & Wales (CO)

Johnson & Wales (CO) vs. Air Force (5-6) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Johnson & Wales (CO) vs. Air Force (5-6)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons are set to battle the Wildcats of NAIA member Johnson & Wales (CO). Air Force is coming off a 79-75 win on the road against Denver in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: A.J. Walker has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Air Force field goals over the last three games. A.J. Walker has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: Air Force scored 90 and came away with a 25-point win over Johnson & Wales (CO) when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Air Force went 4-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Falcons put up 65.9 points per contest in those 11 games.

