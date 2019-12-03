Adams, Troy host North Alabama

North Alabama (4-4) vs. Troy (2-6) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

North Alabama (4-4) vs. Troy (2-6)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamari Blackmon and North Alabama will take on Darian Adams and Troy. The sophomore Blackmon is averaging 15.6 points over the last five games. Adams, a junior, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Troy’s Adams has averaged 13.1 points while Zay Williams has put up 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Lions, Blackmon has averaged 13.6 points while Christian Agnew has put up 10.4 points.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 40.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: North Alabama has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 82 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama has attempted more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Lions have averaged 20.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.