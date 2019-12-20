ACU looks to extend streak vs Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (7-5, 1-0) vs. Abilene Christian (6-5, 1-0) Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene…

Nicholls State (7-5, 1-0) vs. Abilene Christian (6-5, 1-0)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its eighth straight conference win against Nicholls State. Abilene Christian’s last Southland loss came against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 75-66 on Feb. 23. Nicholls State won 64-58 at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dexter McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D’Angelo Hunter have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 66 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Colonels are 1-5 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Abilene Christian has forced 20.7 turnovers per game overall this year and 27.3 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Nicholls State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Abilene Christian is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 92.5 points while giving up 48.

STIFLING STATE: Nicholls State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.6 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Colonels have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.9 percent of all possessions.

