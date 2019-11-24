Zegarowski, Alexander pace Creighton over N. Florida 76-67

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18, and Creighton beat North Florida 76-67…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18, and Creighton beat North Florida 76-67 on Sunday.

Mitch Ballock added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Damien Jefferson scored 12 for the Bluejays (4-1), now winners of three straight.

North Florida (4-3) built a 36-31 lead at intermission before Creighton started the second half with an 11-5 run and led for the remainder after Alexander’s 3-pointer made it 42-41 with 16:48 left.

Ballock’s 3-pointer midway through the half extended the Bluejays’ lead to 64-49. North Florida never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 17. North Florida remained winless on the road and now has dropped two straight.

