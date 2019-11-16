Zecevic leads FAU past Palm Beach Atlantic 84-79

The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Aleksandar Zecevic had 16 points as Florida Atlantic narrowly defeated Palm Beach Atlantic 84-79 on Saturday.

Michael Forrest had 13 points for Florida Atlantic (2-2). Cornelius Taylor added 10 points.

Daniel Largey had 16 points for the Sailfish. De’Ondre Jackson added 16 points. Darhius Nunn had 14 points.

Florida Atlantic matches up against Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Wednesday.

