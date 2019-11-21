Youngstown St. plays USC Upstate

Youngstown State (2-2) vs. South Carolina Upstate (1-5) G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State (2-2) vs. South Carolina Upstate (1-5)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Youngstown State in a non-conference matchup. Youngstown State won 66-60 at home against NC Central on Tuesday, while South Carolina Upstate fell to Louisville on the road on Wednesday, 76-50.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Darius Quisneberry and Naz Bohannon have led the Penguins. Quisneberry is averaging 15.5 points while Bohannon is putting up 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by freshmen Everette Hammond and Bryson Mozone, who are averaging 11.2 and 9.8 points, respectively.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisneberry has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. South Carolina Upstate has 19 assists on 54 field goals (35.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Youngstown State has assists on 22 of 68 field goals (32.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

