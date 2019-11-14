Youngstown St. plays La.-Lafeyette

Youngstown State (1-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Louisiana-Lafayette…

Youngstown State (1-1) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and Louisiana-Lafayette look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of ugly road losses in their last game. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 98-65 to TCU on Tuesday, while Youngstown State came up short in a 78-55 game at Louisville on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Jalen Johnson has averaged 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Complementing Johnson is Cedric Russell, who is putting up 17 points and four rebounds per game. The Penguins are led by Naz Bohannon, who is averaging 12.5 points, eight rebounds and two steals.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Russell has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 60 percent of them, and is 12 of 20 over the last three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Youngstown State offense has turned the ball over on 13.6 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 22.6 percent of all Louisiana-Lafayette possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked 277th, nationally).

