Yale plays San Francisco

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Yale won easily 94-37 at home against Oberlin College on Friday. San Francisco is coming off an 82-72 win over Princeton on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Francisco’s Charles Minlend has averaged 15.5 points and four rebounds while Jamaree Bouyea has put up 13 points and six rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 19 points and 4.5 rebounds while Azar Swain has put up 14 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ATKINSON: Atkinson has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

