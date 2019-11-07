Xavier hosts Siena

Siena (1-0) vs. Xavier (1-0) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Xavier both look to…

Siena (1-0) vs. Xavier (1-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Xavier both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Siena went 5-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Saints gave up 71.2 points per game while scoring 65.2 per outing. Xavier went 9-6 in non-conference play, averaging 75.7 points and giving up 70.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.