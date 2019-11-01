Wyoming begins 2019-20 season against Idaho State

Idaho State (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming gets the 2019-20 season…

Idaho State (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming gets the 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Idaho State Bengals. Idaho State went 11-19 last year and finished 10th in the Big Sky, while Wyoming ended up 8-24 and finished 10th in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 2-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Bengals gave up 86.9 points per game while scoring 74.1 per contest. Wyoming went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 71.9 points and giving up 78.3 per game in the process.

