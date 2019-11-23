Wright State meets Weber State in Gulf Coast Showcase

Wright State (4-1) vs. Weber State (1-2) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State (4-1) vs. Weber State (1-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and Weber State are set to collide in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Weber State earned a 130-50 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday, while Wright State won easily 88-51 against Urbana on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Weber State’s Cody John has averaged 11 points while Khameron Davis has put up 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 13.4 points and four rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 85.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.