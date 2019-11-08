Wofford plays High Point

High Point (0-1) vs. Wofford (1-0) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

High Point (0-1) vs. Wofford (1-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Wofford in an early season matchup.

PREVIOUSLY: Wofford got a 68-60 win over High Point when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 5-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Panthers gave up 69.6 points per game while scoring 66 per matchup. Wofford went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and giving up 69 per game in the process.

