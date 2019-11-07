Wisconsin squares off against E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs. Wisconsin (0-1) Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Wisconsin…

Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs. Wisconsin (0-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Wisconsin look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.7 points per game last season. The Badgers offense put up 75.6 points per contest on their way to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Illinois went 6-6 against non-conference programs last season.

