Winthrop takes on Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer vs. Winthrop (3-3) Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles are…

Pfeiffer vs. Winthrop (3-3)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles are set to battle the Falcons of Division II Pfeiffer. Winthrop lost 61-58 loss at home to Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josh Ferguson has averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Eagles. Complementing Ferguson is Chandler Vaudrin, who is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 assists per game.FEATHERY FERGUSON: Through six games, Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Winthrop scored 134 and came away with a 35-point win over Pfeiffer when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 5-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 80.3 points per contest across those 10 games.

