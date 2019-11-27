Williams leads Robert Morris past Div. III Geneva 102-62

The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams had 21 points as Robert Morris routed Division III Geneva 102-62 on Wednesday…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams had 21 points as Robert Morris routed Division III Geneva 102-62 on Wednesday night.

AJ Bramah had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Robert Morris (2-6). Yannis Mendy added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Charles Bain had 14 points for the home team.

It was the first time this season Robert Morris scored at least 100 points.

Lyle Tipton had 18 points for the Golden Tornadoes. Ethan Moose added 13 points. Noah Damazo had 11 points. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists.

Robert Morris plays Cleveland State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.