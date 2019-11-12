William & Mary defeats Wofford 80-79

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bryce Barnes hit the winning bucket with four seconds left, Nathan Knight and Andy Van Vliet…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bryce Barnes hit the winning bucket with four seconds left, Nathan Knight and Andy Van Vliet scored 21 points apiece and William & Mary narrowly beat Wofford 80-79 on Tuesday night, snapping the Terriers home win streak.

Wofford’s streak of 17 straight home wins was fourth longest in the NCAA.

The Terrier’s had a chance at the winning shot, but Storm Murphy’s 3-pointer as time expired did not fall. The game saw 26 lead changes and neither team was ahead by more than eight points.

Knight picked up his points on 10 of 15 shooting and had 11 rebounds for his third double-double in as many games. Van Vliet’s 21, with five 3-pointers, was a career high. Barnes’ game-winner was his only basket in two tries. He added six assists.

Miguel Ayesa had 12 points for William & Mary (3-0). Luke Loewe added 12 points.

Murphy and Nathan Hoover each scored 18 points for the Terriers (2-1), but were a combined 11-for-31 from the field. Trevor Stumpe had 16 points.

William & Mary matches up against Hampton at home on Friday. Wofford plays Butler on the road on Saturday.

