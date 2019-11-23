Wilkes scores career-high 14 points in Florida St. rout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Wilkes scored a career high 14 points while Trent Forrest added 13 points and five…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Wilkes scored a career high 14 points while Trent Forrest added 13 points and five rebounds as Florida State defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 80-65 on Saturday.

Wilkes scored just 26 points in his first two college seasons but has become a rotational player for the Seminoles (4-1) in November. Still, he came into the game with five points in four games before turning in an unexpected 5 of 7 performance from the floor against the Red Flash.

Myles Thompson scored a career-high 23 points, knocking down 9 of 12 shots for Saint Francis (2-4). Thompson came into the game averaging eight points.

The Red Flash lived and died by the 3-pointer, making 9 of 22 (40.9%).

Anthony Polite had eight points and seven rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Saint Francis 38-27.

TAKEAWAYS

Saint Francis: The Red Flash made seven 3s in the first half but just couldn’t keep pace, making only 4 of 16 shots from inside the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Florida State: The Seminoles cruised to a win even with a pair of starters, M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray, out due to injury.

UP NEXT

Saint Francis: The Red Flash play at Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 30.

Florida State: The Seminoles play host to Chicago State on Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.