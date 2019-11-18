Wichita State goes up against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (0-3) vs. Wichita State (3-0) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Wichita…

Gardner-Webb (0-3) vs. Wichita State (3-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Wichita State in an early season matchup. Wichita State beat UT Martin by 41 points at home on Saturday, while Gardner-Webb came up short in a 77-61 game at North Carolina on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Wichita State’s Trey Wade has averaged 11.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while Dexter Dennis has put up 14.3 points and seven rebounds. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Jose Perez has averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while Eric Jamison has put up 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Wichita State has scored 80 points per game and allowed 59.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Wichita State offense has turned the ball over on just 11.2 percent of its possessions, the third-lowest mark in all of Division I. 24 percent of all Gardner-Webb possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.