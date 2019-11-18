White scores 24 to carry Kansas City past Bacone 111-38

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Javan White had 24 points and 15 rebounds and UMBC rolled past NAIA member Bacone…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Javan White had 24 points and 15 rebounds and UMBC rolled past NAIA member Bacone 111-38 on Monday night.

The 73-point margin of victory is a school record.

Freshman Josiah Allick had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for UMKC (2-3). Brandon Suggs added a career-high 12 points and Rob Whitfield had 11 points and six assists. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and Franck Kamgain 10.

The Kangaroos shot 60% in the first half and led 52-20 and opened the second half with a 23-4 run. UMKC finished at 57%

Cratezz Graves had 10 points for the Warriors (0-7). Christian Brown added 10 points. Bacone was 9 of 36 in the first half and 5 of 21 in the second — with three of the baskets 3-pointers.

