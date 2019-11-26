Weber State meets Murray State in Gulf Coast Showcase

Weber State (1-3) vs. Murray State (3-2) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Weber State (1-3) vs. Murray State (3-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Murray State are set to square off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Murray State lost 75-64 to La Salle in its most recent game, while Weber State fell 72-57 against Wright State in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding, Tim Fuller and Israel Barnes have combined to score 38 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Racers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Murray State has an assist on 50 of 90 field goals (55.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Weber State has assists on 43 of 94 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 25.2 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.