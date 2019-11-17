Home » NCAA Basketball » Walton lifts Northern Kentucky…

Walton lifts Northern Kentucky past Coppin State 82-70

The Associated Press

November 17, 2019, 5:48 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dantez Walton tossed a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Tyler Sharpe scored 23 and Northern Kentucky defeated Coppin State 82-70 on Sunday.

Karl Harris added 14 points and three blocks for the Norse (3-1). Silas Adheke grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kamar McKnight had 18 points for the Eagles (1-4). Dejuan Clayton scored 15, while Koby Thomas contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Norse shot 48% from the floor and 40% (14 of 35) from 3-point range. Coppin State shot 39% overall but just 19% (5 of 26) from distance.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Coppin State Dantez Walton Northern Kentucky

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up