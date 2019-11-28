Walker, Morehead St. visit North Alabama

Morehead State (4-3) vs. North Alabama (3-4) Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Morehead State (4-3) vs. North Alabama (3-4)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Walker and Morehead State will go up against Jamari Blackmon and North Alabama. The senior Walker is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Blackmon, a sophomore, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Thomas has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Morehead State has scored 62 points per game and allowed 77.7 over its three-game road losing streak. North Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 56.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lions. North Alabama has an assist on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Morehead State has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Lions have averaged 19.7 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.