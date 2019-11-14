Wagner goes up against NJIT

Wagner (1-2) vs. NJIT (1-2) Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and…

Wagner (1-2) vs. NJIT (1-2)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and NJIT both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won in their last game. NJIT earned a 59-58 win at Cornell on Wednesday, while Wagner won easily 97-67 at home against Wesley College on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Zach Cooks is putting up 22.3 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. Complementing Cooks is Souleymane Diakite, who is maintaining an average of six points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Seahawks have been led by Curtis Cobb, who is averaging 22 points and 2.3 steals.CLUTCH CURTIS: Cobb has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

