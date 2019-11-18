W. Michigan takes on Alma

Alma vs. Western Michigan (3-1) University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Western…

Alma vs. Western Michigan (3-1)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos are set to battle the Scots of Division III Alma. Western Michigan lost 85-58 on the road to Mississippi in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michael Flowers has averaged 22.5 points this year for Western Michigan. Brandon Johnson is also a primary contributor, with 17.3 points and nine rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Michael Flowers has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last three games. Michael Flowers has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Broncos scored 71.9 points per contest across those 12 contests.

