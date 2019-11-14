W. Michigan faces Ole Miss

Western Michigan (3-0) vs. Mississippi (2-0) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Western Michigan (3-0) vs. Mississippi (2-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . Western Michigan took care of Mississippi Valley State by 10 in its last outing. Mississippi is coming off a 68-55 win over Norfolk State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Mississippi has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. KJ Buffen, Devontae Shuler, Breein Tyree and Luis Rodriguez have combined to account for 78 percent of all Rebels points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Michael Flowers has had his hand in 41 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Western Michigan offense has averaged 82 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Mississippi has not been as uptempo as the Broncos and is averaging only 67.6 possessions per game (ranked 261st, nationally).

