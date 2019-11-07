Virginia Tech plays Coppin State

Coppin State (0-1) vs. Virginia Tech (1-0) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits…

Coppin State (0-1) vs. Virginia Tech (1-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Virginia Tech in an early season matchup. Coppin State fell short in a 91-84 game at home to Rider in its last outing. Virginia Tech is coming off a 67-60 road win against Clemson in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 56.4 points per game last year. The Hokies offense put up 79.4 points per matchup on their way to a 13-1 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Coppin State went 0-15 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

