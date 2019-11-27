Virginia Tech faces BYU in Maui Invitational

Virginia Tech (6-1) vs. Brigham Young (4-3) Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech (6-1) vs. Brigham Young (4-3)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech is preparing to square off against Brigham Young in the Maui Invitational. Brigham Young lost 71-56 to Kansas in its most recent game, while Virginia Tech fell 89-62 against Dayton in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Brigham Young has relied on senior leadership this year while Virginia Tech has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 65 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Landers Nolley II, Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 62 percent of all Hokies points over their last five.LEAPING FOR LANDERS: Nolley has connected on 49 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hokies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 58 of 80 field goals (72.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech as a collective unit has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

