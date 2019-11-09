Virginia plays host to JMU

James Madison (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-0) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison…

James Madison (1-0) vs. Virginia (1-0)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and Virginia both look to put winning streaks together . James Madison won 79-74 at home against Charlotte in its last outing. Virginia is coming off a 48-34 win at Syracuse in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia held its 18 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.8 points per game last year. The Cavaliers offense put up 72.8 points per contest en route to an 18-0 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. James Madison went 5-6 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.

___

___

