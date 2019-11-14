Vermont takes on St. John’s

Vermont (3-0) vs. St. John’s (3-0) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and St.…

Vermont (3-0) vs. St. John’s (3-0)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont and St. John’s both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a big home victory in their last game. St. John’s earned a 74-61 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday, while Vermont won 62-47 over Boston University on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Ryan Davis and Robin Duncan have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Catamounts scoring this season.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 7.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has scored 90 points per game and allowed 65.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 90 points per game.

