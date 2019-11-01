VCU welcomes St. Francis in 2019-20 season opener

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-0) vs. VCU (0-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: VCU begins…

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-0) vs. VCU (0-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: VCU begins the season by hosting the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) went 18-15 last year and finished second in the NEC, while VCU ended up 25-8 and finished first in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) went 2-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Red Flash gave up 85 points per game while scoring 71 per matchup. VCU went 9-5 in non-conference play, averaging 68.7 points and allowing 64.3 per game in the process.

