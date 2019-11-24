Vandy plays SLU

Southeastern Louisiana (2-4) vs. Vanderbilt (4-1) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt squares off against…

Southeastern Louisiana (2-4) vs. Vanderbilt (4-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt squares off against Southeastern Louisiana in a non-conference matchup. Vanderbilt won at home against South Carolina State 97-60 on Friday, while Southeastern Louisiana fell 81-60 at Austin Peay on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith has averaged 25.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Saben Lee has put up 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and seven assists. For the Lions, Tyron Brewer has averaged 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while Von Julien has put up 8.8 points and 5.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lee has accounted for 44 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 34 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Southeastern Louisiana’s Brandon Gonzalez has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 26.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 28 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Southeastern Louisiana has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. Vanderbilt has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

