Vandy plays host to Texas A&M-CC

The Associated Press

November 10, 2019, 6:30 AM

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (1-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt goes up against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an early season matchup. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell 82-49 to Louisiana Tech in its last outing. Vanderbilt is coming off an 83-65 win over Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Islanders gave up 68.2 points per game while scoring 59.8 per outing. Vanderbilt went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 80.8 points and giving up 71.5 per game in the process.

