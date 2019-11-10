Vandy plays host to Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (1-0) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt goes up…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (1-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt goes up against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an early season matchup. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell 82-49 to Louisiana Tech in its last outing. Vanderbilt is coming off an 83-65 win over Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Islanders gave up 68.2 points per game while scoring 59.8 per outing. Vanderbilt went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 80.8 points and giving up 71.5 per game in the process.

