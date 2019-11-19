Vandy plays Austin Peay

Austin Peay (1-2) vs. Vanderbilt (2-1) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Vanderbilt…

Austin Peay (1-2) vs. Vanderbilt (2-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Vanderbilt look to bounce back from losses. Austin Peay fell 72-65 at Tulsa on Saturday. Vanderbilt lost 93-92 in overtime to Richmond on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith has averaged 26.7 points and six rebounds while Saben Lee has put up 20 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 21.7 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Jordyn Adams has put up 14 points and four rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lee has directly created 47 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a collective unit has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

