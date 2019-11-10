UTRGV goes for first win vs Howard Payne

Howard Payne vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-1) UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas…

Howard Payne vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to battle the Yellow Jackets of Division III Howard Payne. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 70-57 on the road against South Dakota State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Vaqueros put up 68 points per matchup across those 17 games.

___

___

