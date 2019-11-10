UTRGV goes for first win vs Howard Payne

Howard Payne vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-1)
UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to battle the Yellow Jackets of Division III Howard Payne. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 70-57 on the road against South Dakota State in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Vaqueros put up 68 points per matchup across those 17 games.
